1,000 Bwana Mkubwa Households To Get Piped Water

About 1,000 households in Ndola’s Bwana Mkubwa Constituency are expected to be connected to piped water under the Kafulafuta Water Dam project extension, area Member of Parliament Dr Jonas Chanda has disclosed.

Dr Chanda said under the project, unserviced areas such as Mushili hillside, Jacaranda Villa and Ndeke overspill will be given first priority to allow over 16, 000 people have access to clean drinking water.

He also said the project will see old pipes in serviced areas being replaced with new ones, adding that Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company has already started putting up water kiosks as a temporary measure before the main project is completed.

Dr Chanda said he is aware of the water challenges people in his constituency are faced with, further adding that the problem will soon be resolved once the $450 million Kafulafuta water project is completed next year.

The member of parliament said the contractor, China National Complete Engineering, has made progress to ensure that the multi- million dam is completed on time so that people start benefiting from it.