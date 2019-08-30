Chifubu MP To Appear In Court On Monday For Assaulting Wife

Chifubu Member of Parliament (MP) Frank Ng’ambi is on Monday, September 2, 2019, scheduled to appear before the Ndola High Court in a case he is charged with assault on his wife.

The Parliamentarian is expected to appear for plea and possible commencement of trial.

Ndola High Court Judge Yvonne Chembe is expected to preside over the case.

In July 2019, the Ndola Magistrate Court committed the case to the Ndola High Court for the commencement of trial.

It is alleged that on June 7, 2019, Ng’ambi, whilst acting with intent, assaulted his wife Agness, causing her grievous bodily harm.