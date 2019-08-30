Criminals Murder Ndola Guard

A 69-year-old security officer has allegedly been murdered in Twapia Township in Ndola on the Copperbelt by suspected armed criminals.

Bernard Mpundu died after he was slashed with a machete when the suspected criminals attempted to rob the shop he was guarding in the early hours of Thursday.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga who confirmed the incident said the deceased had attempted to challenge the suspected criminals who managed to overpower him in the process.

She said the deceased was found with a deep cut on the head and his left arm while the suspected criminals escaped without stealing anything from the shop.

Katanga said the body of the deceased was dumped just behind the shop belonging to Mr Elias Mwila.

She stated that police have since launched a manhunt to bring to book the alleged suspected criminals.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited in Ndola Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.