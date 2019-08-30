Govt to Employ Over 4,500 New Teachers

Cabinet has approved 4,592 teacher positions and 1,640 supporting staff for 82 schools being constructed by government countrywide under the Zambia Education Enhancement Project (ZEEP) financed by the World Bank.

General Education Minister David Mabumba has said the Ministry has so far requested for Treasury authority so that the recruitment of the teachers can be done for schools to start operating.

Mr Mabumba has reaffirmed government’s commitment to delivering quality education for the people of Zambia regardless of their political affiliation.

He said this when he toured Maubi Secondary in Mbabala constituency of Choma District after touring other ZEEP schools in Mazabuka, Monze and Namwala before proceeding to Kalomo and Zimba.