Kambole to Lead Chipolopolo Attack against South Africa

Chipolopolo stand-in coach Aggrey Chiyangi has named nine foreign based players for the September 7 international friendly match against South Africa slated for National Heroes Stadium.

Skipper Kabaso Chongo of TP Mazembe leads the foreign legion that has club mate Tandi Mwape and the Orlando Pirates duo of Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga.

The rest are Mwape Musonda, Donashano Malama (both Black Leopards), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City), Clatous Chama (Simba) and Lazarous Kambole (Kaizer Chiefs).

Chiyangi has roped a host of local stars from his CHAN squad.

Zambia will host South Africa in an international friendly next Saturday with South Africa who have named a full strength squad for the engagement.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Nkole Ngandu (National Assembly)

(DEFENDERS)

Simon Silwimba, Clement Mwape, Mwila Phiri (all Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Kabaso Chongo, Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Benson Sakala, Rally Bwalya (Power Dynamos), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Donashano Malama (Black Leopards-RSA), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City-RSA), Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates-RSA), Clatous Chama (Simba Sports-Tanzania)

(STRIKER)

Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards-RSA), Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates-RSA), Lazarous Kambole (Kaizer Chiefs)

(Source: FAZ)