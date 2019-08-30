Kambwili Finally Released on Bail

Leader of the defunct NDC party Chishimba Kambwili has finally been released after having met bail conditions.

Kambwili had been taken to Kamwala Remand Prison after his court appearance on a charge of defamation of the President.

The former Roan Member of Parliament pleaded not guilty to one count of defamation of the Republican President contrary to Section 69 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia.

Kambwili, who is alleged to have insulted President Edgar Lungu in a video that went viral on social media, has denied the charges when he appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale .

Kambwili was granted bail in the sum of K52,000 in his own recognizance with two working sureties.

This followed an application for bail pending trial by his lawyers Christopher Mundia, Gilbert Phiri, Keith Mweemba and Clement Andeleki.

Kambwili had been in police custody since Wednesday.

The matter will come up for mention on September 13 next month and trial in this matter has been set for September 30, 2019.

Meanwhile, the matter in which Kambwili is facing 34 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime and other charges has been adjourned September 6.

NDC members led by party vice-president Josephs Akafumba and others were at court to offer solidarity to Kambwili.