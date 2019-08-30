Mwakalombe Calls for Lower Mealie Meal Prices

Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has mealie meal should be sold at a reasonable price of around K110 per 25 kilogramme bag.

Speaking when he visited Star Milling in Ndola to check on the prices of the commodity, Mr Mwakalombe said all milling companies must sell their commodity within the agreed price.

When Star Milling Limited Dispatch Manager Bright Chilufya told Mwakalombe that the plant was connected to a domestic line instead of an industrial one, meaning they are heavily affected by load shedding, the minister promised to raise the issue with Zesco and ensure the plant was removed from the current line.

Mwakalombe said the province could not afford to have an industry that failed to operate due to lack of electricity but expressed happiness that Star Milling company was selling its mealie meal at K110.

He further reminded Copperbelt residents and business people that smuggling was not allowed.

“Some people are smuggling flour and saying that the ban is only for mealie meal. But I would like to make it clear that it is not only for mealy meal but for all products leaving the country illegally,” said Mwakalombe who later toured Pick N’ Pay outlet at Jacaranda Mall in Ndola where he found a 25 kilogramme bag of breakfast mealie meal being sold at K137.