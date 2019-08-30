Sean Tembo Condemns Kambwili’s Arrest

PeP president Sean Tembo says there is no sound legal basis on which leader of the defunct NDC, Chishimba Kambwili, should be detained.

Tembo said this after his visit to Kambwili who is detained at Lusaka Central Police station on charges of defamation of the Republican President.

“Our position on this matter is that there is no sound legal basis on which President Kambwili should be detained,” Tembo said.

Additionally, the PeP leader says Kambwili’s continued incarceration without being taken to court and being denied police bond constitutes extrajudicial punishment and must not be allowed in a Constitutional Republic such as Zambia.

Tembo said he has further come across information that there is a ploy by the authorities to keep Kambwili in detention without being taken to court or being given police bond until next week, which he has described as “totally unacceptable and must be condemned by all well meaning citizens”.

The former Roan Parliamentarian was arrested on Wednesday at Lusaka Central Police Station and charged with defamation of the President of Zambia Edgar Lungu.

The suspect is alleged to have insulted the head of state in a video which went viral on social media.

Kambwili was arrested in accordance with Section 69 of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.