Siame Wins Gold at All Africa Games

Zambian sprinter Sydney Siame has won gold in the 200 metres of the on-going All Africa Games in Morocco.

Siame came tops with 20.34 seconds time with his closest rival Divine Oduduru posting a 20.54 seconds time.

Siame has added to his 2014 Youth Olympic gold medal that he reaped.

The Zambia police officer has shone brightest in the Zambian contingent with chess player Lorita Mwango minting silver.