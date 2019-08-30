Sunday Chanda Disagrees With MCC Mbewe On IG

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has said the call by the party’s Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe for Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to resign does not reflect the position of the ruling party.

Mr Mbewe has been quoted in one of the daily tabloids calling for the resignation of Kanganja.

However, Mr Chanda said remarks by Mr Mbewe are inaccurate in relation to party policy because the PF neither interferes nor directs State institutions and presidential appointees.

He stated that the party’s position is to support those appointed by the President.

“Ours is to remain supportive of all those appointed to Office by His

Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, including the Inspector

General of Police Mr. Kakoma Kanganja,” Chanda stated.

“Further, we wish to state that it is not for the Party to direct how the Police conducts its operations. We have no power whatsoever to direct granting or denial of Police bonds no matter the emotiveness of a matter.”

He further stated that the party has a duty to safeguard the sanctity of the country’s fountain of justice now and in the future.

“PF is always mindful that it has been entrusted with administering the affairs of this nation – a nation of laws and not of men… Lastly, we wish to restate that only the Party President, Vice President and Secretary General are allowed to directly speak to the media. All other Party officials are required to clear their statements with the Secretary General’s Office at all times. This is important in attaining message discipline and not bringing the party into unnecessary controversy,” stated Chanda.