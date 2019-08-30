ZNFU Commends Govt For Maintaining Policy On Maize Marketing

The Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has thanked the government for maintaining policy on maize and mealie meal marketing and pricing.

Union president Jervis Zimba has since thanked President Edgar Lungu for intervening and re-stating unequivocally the government’s policy on maize and mealie meal business operations in the country.

“Farmers are very happy with Government in that that maize business from farm level and throughout the value chain is set to continue to operate undisturbed and rewarded appropriately.

This should go a long way in restoring confidence in all the players and farmers can continue selling as the crop marketing continues and begin to plan in all earnest for the upcoming farming season,” Zimba stated .

He made an assurance to government that farmers will always respond and grow maize with the right incentives in place.

According to Zimba, a commitment is already in place by farmers to grow early maize if government provides the appropriate policy framework and guarantees off-take arrangements locally or through exports.

He disclosed that farmers are also excited at the possibility of formalizing exports of maize and mealie meal into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as this will pave way for favourable expansion of maize growing in this country.

“Truth be told, all farmers in this country, whether small, emergent or large scale, can grow maize, but the limiting factor has always been lacking access to larger markets to ensure that maize is grown profitably to mitigate against collapse of prices. Therefore, my message to maize producers in the country as you sell and plan for the next season is; take heed of climate change because it is real and follow good farming practices, for example buy inputs in good time, plant certified seed, plant on time and adhere to good management practices,” Zimba stated.

He stated that the Union will collaborate with other stakeholders and government to find ways of making mealie meal affordable.

“Part of the measures should focus on how the cost of producing the main raw material, which is maize can be reduced, followed by lowering the cost of doing business in the country. If these costs drop, the drop in mealie meal prices will follow automatically,” stated Zimba.