Fawaz Welcomes Election of Niang as FIBA Head

Former Mali sports minister Hamane Niang has been elected head of the International Basketball Federation at the World Congress held in Beijing, China.

He becomes the second African in the organization’s history to head the global basketball body, after Senegalese Abdoulaye Seye Moreau who held office from 1998 to 2002.

Mr Niang, who until June this year was FIBA Africa president and also served as president of Mali’s national basketball governing body, takes over from Argentinian Horacio Muratore.

Commenting on Niang’s elections, Zambia Basketball Federation president Shawki Fawaz, who attended the congress, described the development as “a big plus for Africa and also for Zambia” considering that Mozambican Anibal Manave became head of African basketball at the FIBA Africa congress held in Mali two months ago.

“To be closely linked to two persons at the helm of decision making in world basketball is a huge advantage for Zambian basketball for we expect positive attention to our developmental needs,” said Mr Fawaz.

The Zambian basketball chief who had an opportunity to confer with Mr Niang received counsel from the newly elected world basketball president.

Mr Niang advised Mr Fawaz to focus on youth development programmes and three on three basketball which will make a first time appearance at the Summer Olympics programme to be held in Tokyo next year.

“Zambian basketball has great potential but I advise you, Mr President, to focus on the youth and more so three on three basketball where you have better chances to make it to the global stage,” said Mr Niang.

The 67-year-old Niang has a distinguished record of public service, having worked as deputy director of credit at the Mali Development Bank between 1981 and 1989 before being appointed assistant in the cabinet of the Ministry of Finance and Commerce.

He was later appointed Minister of Youth and Sports in the government of Modibo Sidibé while in 2011, he was appointed Minister of Culture in the government of Cissé Mariam Kaïdama Sidibé

Since 1999, he served as president of the Malian Basketball Federation before ascending to the FIBA Africa presidency from 2014-2019, during which he served as vice-president of FIBA Africa.

Delegates from 156 national federations attending the 21st FIBA Congress in China elected Mr Niang and new members to the Central Bureau for the period 2019-2023.