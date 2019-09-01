Shepolopolo Target Limping Warriors

The Zambia Women National Team will seek to finish off ‘Mighty’ Warriors of Zimbabwe when the two sides meet this afternoon at National Sports Stadium in Harare in the second leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier.

Zambia defeated Zimbabwe 5-0 in the first leg and will be in a strong position to wind up the tie.

Coach Bruce Mwape and his technical bench has picked up from their good run at the 2019 Cosafa championship where they picked up a runners up medal.

Mwape will be banking on his prolific frontline that comprises two foreign based players in Misozi ‘CR7’ Zulu and Rachael Kundananji who campaign in the UEFA Champions League with BIIK Kazygurt.

The attack also benefits largely from the silky skills of the diminutive Mary Mwakapila and the set-piece savvy Grace Chanda.

Hazel Nali will take her spot in the goal with Vast Phiri and Anita Mulenga taking their places at the heart of defence.

The wingback positions will be taken up by the ever-colourful Margaret Belemu and Martha Tembo with the Rhodah Chileshe mopping up in midfield.

Mwape has also the luxury of the goal scoring machine in Rachael Nachula and 2019 Cosafa Player of the Tournament Hellen Mubanga.

However Zambia should be wary of the threat posed by Zimbabwe who will be playing before their home fans.

Skipper Talent Mandaza should be policed to ensure that they thwart the threat of the hosts.

Winner over two legs will face either South Africa or Botswana.

South Africa and Botswana drew 0-0 in the first leg in Gaborone.

Kickoff is at 15:00 hours.

(Source: FAZ Media)