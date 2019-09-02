CHIPIMO RESIGNS AS NAREP LEADER

Elias Chipimo Jr has resigned as president of the opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP).
Chipimo is having a press briefing in Lusaka today, where he has announced his decision to step down.
His vice-president, Charles Maboshe, will take over in a an acting capacity.
Chendabusiku
That is demeocracy, when your political party is not growing give chance to others they may just have the right appeal to the electorate. Other political parties that are not growing should take a leaf from Mr Chipimo.
chambian
mr chipimo were u not going along with nursing mothers??? anyway good 4u not pali mailo ati bali mu pf
Vbm
What a bright man to have in state house. But you young man, u are too smart for African politics. Here, we need someone who understand poverty striken political bases where a majority of voters are. All Said, good future fortunes