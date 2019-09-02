CSO Demands Results for Mufulira Water Samples

Advocacy for Human Development has demanded that Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company makes public results of water samples collected in Mufulira recently.

Organization coordinator Chris Mwemba said the community had petitioned Mulonga Water to explain the brownish water that was being supplied to the community in Mufulira.

He said the community had raised concerns on whether or not the water was fit for human consumption.

Mwemba said since the outcome of results, Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company has not shared the findings with the community to address their concerns.

He said the failure by Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company to make public the results is creating a lot of speculation among the residents of Mufulira.

Mwemba alleged that to day, the water being supplied to communities in Mufulira is not fit for human consumption.

But Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company has maintained that the water being supplied is safe for human consumption.

Acting Public Relations Manager Bright Mtonga said the action by the CSO to mobilize and petition the company is unfortunate and not in the best interest of the community since water supply in Zambia is a regulated sector.