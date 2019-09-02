Luanshya Small Scale Farmers to Supply Produce To Pick N Pay

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has clinched a deal for small scale farmers in the district to begin supplying their farm produce to Pick N Pay Zambia.

Speaking after Pick N Pay Zambia Managing Director Lucus Houben paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, Chanda said the deal will enable small scale farmers improve their livelihoods through farming.

He said the deal has come after several engagements with Pick N Pay, adding that the chain store has responded positively to the request of helping farmers find markets for their farm produce.

He said youths, widows and others engaged in farming through cooperatives in Luanshya district will make great deals with the chain store.

Chanda said the deal is coming at the time government is calling for diversification to other economic sectors away from mining, which has been the country’s economic growth pillar.

“This gesture has come at the right time when the government is talking about diversification. We are going to work hand in hand to create an environment for the farmers to grow and supply to Pick N Pay. To the farmers in Luanshya, let us work through the cooperatives and those that do not belong to any, please form cooperatives so that we are empowered through this business,” Chanda said.

And Houben said his desire is to make affordable prices of essential commodities.

“We want to make our prices very affordable. The future of us is very exciting here on the Copperbelt. We are looking for ways to expand our outlets. Our future is bright. We want to ensure that local farmers products, we get even from the backyard gardens,” he said.

“This is a programme for Luanshya and we will start buying local products such as tomatoes from farmers. The Mayor will engage them so that they can supply to Pick N Pay.”