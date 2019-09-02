Top Furniture Firm Orca Deco Opens in Kitwe

Leading African Furniture outlet Orca Deco has opened its third store in Zambia.

The Senegalese founded firm opened its store on Thursday at the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Mall in Kitwe with hundreds of shoppers treated to promotional prices.

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe welcomed the opening of one of Africa’s leading furniture giants.

“Kitwe is undergoing some major transformation. The city as we all know is undergoing major road works. If you came into Kitwe five years ago and you come into Kitwe in the next four months, you will find a totally different Kitwe,” he said.

“The outlook of the city is changing and when we change the outlook of the city, there are other things we need to do. And obviously the other things include attracting companies such as Orca Deco to invest into the city, provide furniture which obviously people will be very excited to see. I saw the excitement out there, which shows that a strong brand like Orca Deco wants to do business in the city.”

And Orca Deco Managing Partner Rayan Sharara expressed delight at the company’s new investment on the Copperbelt.

“We are excited to be answering the numerous calls by the Copperbelt people who have for years been asking us to open a store here. We are happy to be contributing to employment in Zambia through our expansion drive,” Sharara said.

“We love Zambia. As soon as we came, one year after, we invested a few million dollars in a new store. And today, five years later, we have continued to invest and creating jobs for Zambians. Why Zambia? I think Zambia has always given us a good environment for business.”

Founded in Senegal in 2001, Orca Deco is today present in 20 countries on the African continent and has established itself as the leading store for all modern furniture and other home goods.

Orca Deco announced that it had partnered with the public service through the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA).

The company currently employees over 200 Zambians and plans to double this figure in a couple of years. For the Kitwe store alone, 60 jobs have been created.

The Kitwe opening event featured celebrities like Cleo Ice Queen, Macky II, Mampi, EL Mukuka, among others. The shoppers were later treated to a surprise performance by Mampi and Macky II.