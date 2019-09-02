ZAF Officer Appeals Retirement

A Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Lieutenant who was retired from the regular force for allegedly aligning himself to a political party during the August 13, 2016 general elections has challenged his former employer to prove the political party he belonged to, his membership number, branch and position, among other things.

In his appeal letter addressed to the ZAF Commander, Lt Chripine Muchindu, who was retired from the force, has denied having actively participated in politics during the 2016 general elections.

He stated that he swore to protect and defend the Zambian Constitution as a commissioned officer and cognizant of the defence regulations 92 (a) of the defence Act CAP 106 of the Laws of Zambia.

Lt Muchindu has asked his former employer to immediately reinstate him in the regular service as his retirement was maliciously done and caused him and his family great trauma.

” Since powers that be submitted that I be retired on mere perception that I was politically aligned…I challenge them to prove their allegations against me ,” stated Lt Muchindu who added that he has neither reached retirement age nor written to go on voluntary separation.