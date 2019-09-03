8 Die In East Accidents

Eastern Province recorded eight deaths in separate accidents that occurred over the weekend.

Provincial deputy police commissioner Geoffrey Kunda said the accidents were recorded in Nyimba, Katete and Chipata.

Mr Kunda said two people died at Chipata Central hospital on Saturday following an accident which occurred at CAMCO equipment office along Great East Road, a few kilometres from the Central Business District.

He said the accident which involved a Dyna light truck occurred when the driver attempted to avoid a head on collision with an on coming vehicle and careered off the road.

Mr Kunda said 18 people who were on the vehicle which was heading for Kulamba traditional ceremony of the Chewa people in Katete sustained injuries and were admitted to Chipata Central Hospital.

He further said a person died in Katete in what he termed a hit and run accident while another was hit by a vehicle near Fort Jameson Hotel in Chipata and died on the spot on Saturday.

In Nyimba, four people died on Saturday after they were hit by a vehicle, Mr Kunda said.

He said the accidents were caused mainly by over-speeding.