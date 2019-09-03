FIFA Best Finalists Unveiled in Milan

The world discovered who will stand on the podium at The Best FIFA Football Awards on 23 September after the final list of hopefuls were unveiled at the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan. The Best FIFA Women’s Player trophy will have a totally new name on the honour’s board this year, with a trio of fresh finalists named, while two-time The Best FIFA Men’s Player Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to reclaim his crown from last year’s winner Luka Modric.

In a year punctuated by the extraordinary festival of women’s football that was the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, the top three for each of The Best Women’s Player and Coach awards are unsurprisingly stars who shone brightest in France 2019.

UEFA Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk is joined by his own coach at Liverpool Jurgen Klopp, as well as Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino in the top six. Two-time The Best FIFA Men’s Player Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the top three for the fourth year running, while Lionel Messi – named the world’s top player five times – is once more named among the top trio.

In another landmark moment for the women’s game, the finalists for the inaugural The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper have been announced, as well as the trio in the running for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper – the first two editions of which were handed out in 2017 and 2018.

Three top shot-stoppers who made their mark in France 2019 have been recognised, namely: Hedvig Lindahl, Christiane Endler and adidas Golden Glove winner Sari van Veenendaal. Brazilian duo Alisson and Ederson are joined in the running for the men’s edition by Marc-André ter Stegen.

Fans from around the world can now vote for their favourite for the Fan Award. The three finalists: Silvia Grecco from Brazil, the Netherlands fans out in France 2019 and Justo Sanchez from Uruguay are all unique and inspiring in their own way. Learn about their stories, sign up for the FIFA.com Club and make your choice now.

That vote begins after hundreds of thousands of fans have already had their say and whittled the ten FIFA Puskás Award nominees down to a remarkable top three. The stunning goals by Lionel Messi, Juan Fernando Quintero and Daniel Zsori will now be put to a panel of FIFA Legends, who will determine the winner of the 2019 Puskás Award.

All eight of these awards, as well as the inaugural FIFA/FIFPro Women’s World11, the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 and the FIFA Fair Play Award, will be handed out on 23 September in front of football’s biggest names amongst the salubrious surroundings of the Teatro all Scala in Milan.

Fans from around the world can now vote for their favourite for the Fan Award. The three finalists: Silvia Grecco from Brazil, the Netherlands fans out in France 2019 and Justo Sanchez from Uruguay are all unique and inspiring in their own way. Learn about their stories, sign up for the FIFA.com Club and make your choice now.

That vote begins after hundreds of thousands of fans have already had their say and whittled the ten FIFA Puskás Award nominees down to a remarkable top three. The stunning goals by Lionel Messi, Juan Fernando Quintero and Daniel Zsori will now be put to a panel of FIFA Legends, who will determine the winner of the 2019 Puskás Award.

All eight of these awards, as well as the inaugural FIFA/FIFPro Women’s World11, the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 and the FIFA Fair Play Award, will be handed out on 23 September in front of football’s biggest names amongst the salubrious surroundings of the Teatro all Scala in Milan.

(Credit: FIFA.COM)