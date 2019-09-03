Golden Party Asks Govt to Intervene In Mealie Meal Pricing

Golden Party President Jackson Silavwe has urged government to protect its citizens against exorbitant price increases of basic goods such as mealie meal.

Silavwe has stated that the demand for maize grain and mealie meal locally and in the region has skyrocketed, making millers and traders to cash in by raising the price of the commodity.

He said smuggling to the neighboring countries has now become attractive for supper profits, leading to a shortage of the commodity on the market.

“Meeting the regional demand for maize meal will bring in foreign currency to strengthen the Kwacha and perhaps offset some debts,” he stated.

Silavwe has called on government to immediately set up a national milling company through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) for steady supply of mealie meal to curb price distortions of the staple food on the local market.

He stated that government must as well immediately set up a task force on agriculture to maximize maize cultivation in provinces and districts expected to receive normal rainfall in the 2019/2020 farming season.

“Immediately upgrade small scale local farmers to medium scale farmers in identified provinces and districts by providing basic machinery such as tractors, harvesters and a robust support system of extension services,” Silavwe added.

He stated that government needed to command the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to increase maize production in the 2019/2020 farming season.

Silavwe stated that ZNS should also build strategic storage facilities for local food security so that private millers and traders can supply the regional market and beyond.