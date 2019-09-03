I’ve Left Active Politics To Allow Fresh Ideas – Chipimo

National Restoration Party (NAREP) president Elias Chipimo has stepped down as the party president and quit active politics with immediate effect, saying his decision is meant to allow fresh ideas in politics.

Chipimo made the announcement at press briefing in Lusaka on Monday and later issued a statement saying he had decided to leave active politics to leave room for fresh perspective in NAREP and allow fresh ideas that will help the party to grow.

Party vice-president Charles Maboshe will be president in the interim until new leadership is put in place.

He said the search for the NAREP president has started and was being supported by all.

The former NAREP leader said he will not join any political party and those planning to offer him jobs in their political parties will be wasting their time.

He said he will now concentrate on developing opportunities in the private sector, particularly agriculture, energy, technology and supporting development of entrepreneurship in the country, sectors which will help him create employment opportunities for all Zambians.

Mr Chipimo thanked those that walked the journey with him in politics, including those that abandoned him to join other parties.

He said he does not not regret having joined politics and his hope in the nation is not lost.

Meanwhile, Chipimo has acknowledged that he was too rigid with his principles which denied the party the boost that was required to grow.

He feels he would have allowed new ideas and managed the defections better, which during his time weakened the party structures.

Meanwhile, commenting on the constitution reform process, Chipimo has advised Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini not to allow the NDF to be debated in Parliament.

He warned that history will judge him harshly as he could have prevented the assault being done on the Constitution through the proposed NDF.

Chipimo said he is troubled that the Speaker has failed to play his part as the gatekeeper against the injustice being done to the Zambian Constitution by the PF government.

And Chipimo said the decision on whether or not to continue in the opposition alliance will be made by the party leadership.

He said NAREP still remains a member of the opposition Alliance.

And Maboshe applauded Mr Chipimo for steering the party in the right direction.

He said NAREP will rise to the occasion and provide credible checks and balances to the party in government.

Maboshe said he will now concentrate on mentoring young people to take up leadership positions in the party.