Lightning Kills 10-Year-Old Mwinilunga Girl

A 10-year-old girl has died while another child is admitted to hospital after being struck by lightning in Mwinilunga District of North Western Province.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila has confirmed the death of the 10-year-old identified as Mimi Kayambila.

Namachila said the deceased met her fate after being struck by lightning over the weekend following some heavy rains in Mwinilunga District.

He stated that a five-year-old boy identified as Elias Kaputula escaped with injuries and is currently admitted to Mwinilunga Hospital.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited in the Hospital mortuary awaiting burial.