Lungu fires 3 Permanent Secretaries

President Edgar Lungu has fired mines permanent secretary Paul Chanda and two others whose contracts end in October.

The Head of State has announced these changes in a statement issued by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

“The President has appointed Director General at the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) Danies Chisenda as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of National Development Planning with immediate effect. The President has also promoted Labour Commissioner Chanda Kaziya as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Services. The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Labour and Social Services Barnaby Mulenga has been transferred to the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, while the contract of his counterpart in the same Ministry, Paul Chanda has been terminated,” the statement read.

“At the Provincial Administration in Western Province, the President has promoted Deputy Permanent Secretary Danny Bukali to the position of Permanent Secretary for Western Province. On contracts at Permanent Secretary level, the President will not renew the contract of employment of Dr. David Shamulenge as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock which comes to an end on 5th October, 2019. The contract of Brigadier General Emeldah Chola, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Energy will not be renewed when it comes to an end on 12th October, 2019, and her counterpart Mr Trevor Kaunda, Permanent Secretary at Cabinet Office in charge of Management Development Division has since been transferred to the Ministry of Energy.”

And President Lungu has transferred Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environment Protection, Bishop Edward Chomba to the Ministry of Local Government, while his counterpart at the same Ministry, Mr Amos Malupenga, moves to the Ministry of Tourism and Arts in the same capacity.

Higher Education Permanent Secretary Mr Mabvuto Sakala has been transferred to the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environment Protection.