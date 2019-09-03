PF Writes ANC To Help End Xenophobic Attacks

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has written South Africa’s ruling African National Congress Secretary General Ace Magashule to use every means possible to end xenophobic attacks in that country.
Mr Mwila, in a statement issued by party Media Director Sunday Chanda, urged the South African against xenophobic oppression.
“In the letter dated 3rd September 2019, Hon Mwila recalled that Africans across the continent in general and Zambia in particular, provided refuge and solace to their exiled South African brothers and sisters, as they stood shoulder to shoulder with them in very trying circumstances during the Apartheid era. He recalled that Zambians and other Africans sacrificed their lives to liberate South Africa from the shackles of the Apartheid Regime. ‘A significant multitude of Zambians and other Africans paid the ultimate price as their blood inter-mingled in death with the blood of their South African comrades’,” the statement read.
“The PF Secretary General said it was against this background that the Patriotic Front had followed ‘with deep concern and great trepidation’ reports of increasing xenophobic violence by South African nationals on Zambians and other African nationals in South Africa. Mr Mwila further said that the xenophobic acts were against the spirit of the liberation struggle and the values of a liberated South Africa, adding that xenophobia was against universal African value system of ‘Ubuntu’.”
Mr Mwila, who made reference to the values and legacy of Nelson Mandela, added that “xenophobia was diametrically opposed to the values of the Patriarch of the ANC and the founding father of a democratic South Africa”.
“The PF Secretary General also emphasised that although PF and Zambians in general appreciated that the shared historical tragedies of Apartheid did not place Zambians and other Africans above the law in a modern day South Africa, and that while ‘their common history with their South Africans counterparts did not compromise the status of RSA citizens in their own country’, it was very important that ‘the basic Human Rights of Zambians and other Africans, and their very humanity need to be protected- no matter how foreign they may be’,” the statement read.
“Hon Mwila concluded his moral call to the ANC by appealing to the oldest liberation movement in Africa to use all means within its influence and power ‘to lead the people of Mzansi in the struggle against xenophobia’. He signed off expressing confidence that the ANC and the people of South Africa would prevail over xenophobia.”
Guys, the South Africans are coming on 15th September ku Heroes Stadium for a match. Are you also thinking what I’m thinking 🔫💣🔪👊
Pela
Stop pleading with South Africans who seem to have forgotten their past and our sacrifices we made during their liberation! Just ask other countries to give an ultimatum to leave every county where South Africans are being hosted to leave and run their country! RSA needs deliverance to be freed of the Shaka the Zulu spirit which torments them! These people are barbarians!
likish
why SA here in zambia there free,but zambian in SA there not free,but for me i believe battle to battle,if pretend zambia to being a christian country we are making our country useless,SA ,those who are working in mine ches them so that they leave space for zambians.
WANGLING
THE PERSON WHOSE SUPPOSE TO DO THAT IS THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NOT THIS DAVIES MWILA. IT SEEMS EVERYONE IN PF IS A SPOKEMAN. KUNZICHENJELENSA