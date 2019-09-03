Rugby International 7s back in Zambia

The third edition of the Zambia International Sevens rugby tournament is back in Lusaka, Zambia.

The hosts who have been defending the trophy since inception in 2016, will be hoping to continue their fine run at this year’s event.

Coach Andrew Kaminsa, who has been keenly watching the local 7s played so far (Muf 7s and Roan 7s), will definitely keep his options open as he edges closer to announce his final list in the next few days before kick off in the two-day tournament to be played from September 6-7, 2019.

The organizers have also invited nine performing artists to grace the much anticipated after party to be hosted at the Arena in the outskirts of Lusaka, Zambia, Zambia Rugby Union communications manager Tom Chaloba has stated.

Below are some of the teams expected to feature at the 2019 tournament:

Zambia Nkwazi Zambia Lechwe Zimbabwe Cheeters

4. Namibia