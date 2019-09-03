Xenophobic Attacks in SA Forces Govt to Advise Truckers to Park

The Government of Zambia has advised Zambian trucks destined to South Africa to park until further notice.
In a press statement released in Lusaka, Minister of Transport and Communications, Mutotwe Kafwaya has said following travel notices issued by the Zambian Mission in Pretoria and the Office of the Premier of Kwazulu Natal, Kafwaya said truck and bus owners and their drivers must take caution.
He said Zambia was engaging the South African authorities on the security measures undertaken to safeguard life and property.
dance
Again xenophobic attacks?
D. Hiri
Our brothers why xenophobic attack on brother african
LN
Our S.African friends should learn to live with people from other counties. S. Africans that are in neighbouring countries are safe, let foreigners in SA be safe too. Economic issues could be solved amicably through relevant institutions such as governments and SADC.
Enalo
brothers of south Africa, we are one Africa one united nation. please stop what you are doing. let there be
peace, love and unity.