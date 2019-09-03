Xenophobic Attacks in SA Forces Govt to Advise Truckers to Park

The Government of Zambia has advised Zambian trucks destined to South Africa to park until further notice.

In a press statement released in Lusaka, Minister of Transport and Communications, Mutotwe Kafwaya has said following travel notices issued by the Zambian Mission in Pretoria and the Office of the Premier of Kwazulu Natal, Kafwaya said truck and bus owners and their drivers must take caution.

He said Zambia was engaging the South African authorities on the security measures undertaken to safeguard life and property.