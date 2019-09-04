AVIC signs $17m Deal with Local Contractors

AVIC International Zambia Limited has signed a $17 million deal that will see local contractors take part in the ongoing construction of the Copperbelt International Airport.

This move is in compliance to 20 per cent sub contracting policy directed by President Edgar Lungu aimed at empowering local contractors both financially and with capacity.

AVIC International Public Relations Officer Justina Mukuka said the local contractors to be engaged will undertake various projects at the Airport.

She has named some of the contractors engaged as Chawe Investment Limited, M&N Industrial Merchants Limited, Base Building Maintenance Construction Limited and Talo Investment Limited.

Others are Davisam Zambia Limited, DH Engineering Consultants, M&E Trading and Construction Limited, Lobe contractors and mining service Limited CODECO Construction Limited and Jotech Mining Logistics among others.

Mukuka stated that the signing of the deal follows several engagements with the local contractors to ensure they benefit from the ongoing projects.

AVIC is hopeful local contractors will do a better job to meet its standards, Mukuka stated.