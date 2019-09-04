Journalists for Migration Condemn Xenophobic Attacks in S.A

The Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM), a network of journalists from different countries, has called on the African Union to intervene in the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa which are giving the continent a bad image.

JIFORM president Ajibola Abayomi stated on Tuesday that the prestige of the AU and its leaders were at stake and therefore called for immediate intervention.

The body also demanded sanctions against perpetrators of the attack and full compensation for the victims.

Abayomi described the xenophobic attacks as “one too many”, adding they negated the fundamental rights of people to movement.

“Migration is not a crime. It is as old as man. The level of hatred being harboured against fellow African in South Africa is strange. This is not who we are on the continent as a people” Abayomi lamented.

He, however, cautioned against reprisal attacks believing that the matter could be resolved between South Africa and affected countries.