Lungu Calls For Urgent Measures To End S.A Xenophobia

President Edgar Lungu has condemned the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa in all its forms and manifestations.

President Lungu has said attacks of this nature targeted at foreigners call for urgent concerted measures by the South African Government and the regional bodies.

“I call on all Zambians both locally and abroad to remain calm and disengage from acts of violence as they voice out their grievance. I wish to assure you all that together, we are working on solutions to combat xenophobia and bring back the spirit of Ubuntu. Let us continue praying for peace and unity across the region,” stated President Lungu in a message posted on his Facebook page.