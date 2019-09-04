N/Western Tops List Of Civil Servants Retired In National Interest

Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ) president Davy Chiyobe has disclosed that North Western Province topped the list of civil servants being retired in national interest due to alleged involvement in active politics.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on North Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela, Chiyobe advised civil servants in the province to stay away from partisan politics.

He said civil servants need to focus on their core business of providing services to the people on behalf of government.

Chiyobe has since called on public service workers to change their attitude towards work if the public is to regain confidence they had in the civil service.

“It is sad that the civil service has lost credibility because of civil servants’ attitude towards work. Time has come for the civil service to regain its position,” he said.

Chiyobe said civil servants must help government improve the lives of its people by ensuring that quality services are delivered on its behalf.

“It is unfortunate that the province topped the list of civil servants being retired in national interest due to their involvement in partisan politics, especially during election time,” he added

Meanwhile, Mangimela said there is need to have a committed and disciplined civil service ready to serve the people with utmost dedication.

He said trade unions and government must work together in ensuring that discipline is instilled in officers for effective service delivery.