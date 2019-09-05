Lusaka Man Nabbed for Killing Wife

Police in Lusaka have arrested a 40-year-old man identified as Prince Mutowa for murdering his wife.

The deceased has been identified as Maureen Tembo, 27, of George Compound.

Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Mwata-Katongo has confirmed and indicated that the incident happened between September 3 around 23:00 hours and September 4 at 01:45 hours.

She said the incidence was reported by a member of the public.

“It is alleged that the suspect beat up the wife after alleging that she was not spending nights home. The victim, who is now deceased, sustained head injuries and died on the spot. Police who went to the scene found an electric cable and a pounding stick alleged to have been used in the act. The body is in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem while the suspect is detained in police custody yet to be charged,” Mwata-Katongo stated.

And a three-year-old boy identified as Maybin Chilambwe of Kalimwengo village, Chief Kalasa Lukangaba of Mansa District has drowned in Mwan’guni stream.

Mwata-Katongo stated that this happened on Wednesday around 14:00 hours at Mwan’guni stream in Mansa District.

She stated the relatives suspect no foul play and were advised to bury the body and mark the grave.