Police Bar PF Protest Against Kambwili

The Zambia Police Service has advised Patriotic Front cadres not to go ahead with a protest march to Chishimba Kambwili’s residence in Lusaka on account of tense security situation.

Lusaka Province police commissioner Nelson Phiri has stated that protest scheduled for tomorrow, September 6, cannot go ahead as it risked jeopardising law and order.

The ruling party cadres had notified the police of their intention to protest at Kambwili’s house on September 6 following the opposition leader’s alleged defamatory remarks against President Edgar Lungu.