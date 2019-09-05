  1. Home
  3. Police Bar PF Protest Against Kambwili
Politics

Police Bar PF Protest Against Kambwili

|

The Zambia Police Service has advised Patriotic Front cadres not to go ahead with a protest march to Chishimba Kambwili’s residence in Lusaka on account of tense security situation.

Lusaka Province police commissioner Nelson Phiri has stated that protest scheduled for tomorrow, September 6, cannot go ahead as it risked jeopardising law and order.

The ruling party cadres had notified the police of their intention to protest at Kambwili’s house on September 6 following the opposition leader’s alleged defamatory remarks against  President Edgar Lungu.

5 Comments

  1. Jibsome

    Leave him alone, things are bad on the ground

    Reply

  2. Vbm

    Surely the matter is already in court. That protest would have amounted to contempt. Mulecita consult na pf. Bushe mulasoma?

    Reply

  3. Kambai man wisdom

    People let’s promote nonviolence in our christian nation

    Reply

  4. mulilomulilo

    You cadres leave him alone, you think this country is yours answer is Know, God is watching whatever you are doing n he will punish you, insoni ebuntu….

    Reply

