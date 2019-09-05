Police Bar PF Protest Against Kambwili

The Zambia Police Service has advised Patriotic Front cadres not to go ahead with a protest march to Chishimba Kambwili’s residence in Lusaka on account of tense security situation.
Lusaka Province police commissioner Nelson Phiri has stated that protest scheduled for tomorrow, September 6, cannot go ahead as it risked jeopardising law and order.
The ruling party cadres had notified the police of their intention to protest at Kambwili’s house on September 6 following the opposition leader’s alleged defamatory remarks against President Edgar Lungu.
5 Comments
Jibsome
Leave him alone, things are bad on the ground
Vbm
Surely the matter is already in court. That protest would have amounted to contempt. Mulecita consult na pf. Bushe mulasoma?
Kambai man wisdom
People let’s promote nonviolence in our christian nation
farai kasongo
Sure,let the course takecits course
mulilomulilo
You cadres leave him alone, you think this country is yours answer is Know, God is watching whatever you are doing n he will punish you, insoni ebuntu….