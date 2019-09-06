  1. Home
  Zambia To Start Power Imports From S.A
Zambia To Start Power Imports From S.A

Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa has said Zambia will next week start importing power from ESKOM at a cost of $13.5 million.

Mr. Nkhuwa further has further disclosed that with the inclusion of transmission charges, the cost will go up to $21 million.

He told ZNBC on Thursday that the importation of power from ESKOM will cushion  load shedding hours from at least eight to six hours.
Mr. Nkhuwa said government will continue engaging various counterparts to address the power deficit affecting the country.

6 Comments

  1. SOCCER ANALYSER

    Well done

  2. peter mutambanshiku Mbao

    With Less employment levels in our country self employment or should I say entrepreneurship plays a key role to at least keep the balance welding barber shops ,photocopying to mention a few are on a still due to these power outages therefore increasing the number of “ubulofya” it may sound huge amounts of money but it a little for the benefit of the increasing population of our nation

  3. Jonathan Munyenyembe

    You know load shedding won’t seize because of self employment like saloons,Barber shops,game stations to mention but a few… Load shedding can only seize if those are employed

  4. citizen

    Good move but wht of this xenophobia in S.A

  5. Dickson Ntaulu

    Comment
    that’s good idea

Leave a Reply