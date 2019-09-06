Zambia To Start Power Imports From S.A

Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa has said Zambia will next week start importing power from ESKOM at a cost of $13.5 million.
Mr. Nkhuwa further has further disclosed that with the inclusion of transmission charges, the cost will go up to $21 million.
He told ZNBC on Thursday that the importation of power from ESKOM will cushion load shedding hours from at least eight to six hours.
Mr. Nkhuwa said government will continue engaging various counterparts to address the power deficit affecting the country.
6 Comments
SOCCER ANALYSER
Well done
peter mutambanshiku Mbao
With Less employment levels in our country self employment or should I say entrepreneurship plays a key role to at least keep the balance welding barber shops ,photocopying to mention a few are on a still due to these power outages therefore increasing the number of “ubulofya” it may sound huge amounts of money but it a little for the benefit of the increasing population of our nation
Jonathan Munyenyembe
You know load shedding won’t seize because of self employment like saloons,Barber shops,game stations to mention but a few… Load shedding can only seize if those are employed
citizen
Good move but wht of this xenophobia in S.A
Dickson Ntaulu
it will come to an end very soon don’t worry..
Dickson Ntaulu
that’s good idea