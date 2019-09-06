Zambia To Start Power Imports From S.A

Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa has said Zambia will next week start importing power from ESKOM at a cost of $13.5 million.

Mr. Nkhuwa further has further disclosed that with the inclusion of transmission charges, the cost will go up to $21 million.

He told ZNBC on Thursday that the importation of power from ESKOM will cushion load shedding hours from at least eight to six hours.

Mr. Nkhuwa said government will continue engaging various counterparts to address the power deficit affecting the country.