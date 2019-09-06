Donate Your Genset in Bweengwa, Siliya Tells HH

Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has told UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to stop politicking and take to Bweengwa where he comes from the donation of a generator which he wanted to give to Chawama hospital.

And Ms Siliya has supported proposals for a hike in electricity tariffs.

She said a press briefing in Lusaka on Thursday that Christianity demands that those giving must not publicize such acts.

“[There was] an attempt by UPND to go and donate a generator at Chawama hospital. In fact, the Bible says that if you are giving, you don’t have to tell the whole town that you are giving. That’s what good Christianity is about and I will share with you that His Excellency President [Edgar] Lungu built a school in Bweengwa, the very place where president HH (Hakainde Hichilema) was born or grew up. And I know for certain that next to that is Bweengwa hospital which needs a generator because there is no power,” Ms Siliya said. “So we would like to encourage the UPND to take the generator to Southern Province, to Bweengwa in particular and to the clinic next to the school that President Lungu built in that area and stop politicking because you see, you can’t be giving a generator in Chawama but where you come from there is a need. You see, let us stop politicking; that must be very clear.”

She said the Government welcomes any support “but we would like UPND to give many generators to the many schools in Southern Province where there is no power.

“We would like to see that effort because we know that in Chawama, they have a member of parliament and I am sure he can address those issues because he has been trying to address and support not just in Chawama but around the country as well,” Ms Siliya said.

And Ms Siliya said the slow pace of investment by Zesco has been because all Zambians want power cheaply.

“Considering that Zesco’s generation rate is higher than the rate they have been selling to us…so clearly, the business model doesn’t work, and now we are facing reality that actually, shouldn’t power be more expensive than it is now? Now by law, for Zesco to increase tariffs, they have to do consultation, the ERB has to approve and ultimately the Zambians have to agree …So those who are saying Zesco has to hike tariffs is because they have seen the reality, you can’t eat your cake and have it,” Ms Siliya said. “I think that to the private sector in the country and also to our colleagues in the Ministry of Commerce whom we might have to invite is to see how they can accelerate and provide incentives for those who are in the business of solar and in the business of generators and in the business of inventors, that how quickly and how cheaply can they bring them in the country to make them available to all of us and we want to see ingenuity from the private sector to make other sources of power are available. We know that change is very difficult for people. we are so used to say power is going to come from Zesco, the reality is that some power will come from Zesco, other power will have to come from inventors, from generators, from gas and from other sources.”