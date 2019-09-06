Kitwe City Council Halts Construction Works On CEC’s Wayleave

The Kitwe City Council has put a stop to ongoing construction works on the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) wayleave in Kawama area.

This follows a complaint from CEC that some people alleging to be in possession of letters of offers are putting up structures.

Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Lidah Kamanga said the local authority has engaged CEC on a number of times for possible consideration of shoving off part of the wayleave to the council for development, a process that has not been concluded.

“All those engaged in such constructions without planning permission in the said area are advised to immediately stop constructions in order to avoid loss of their resources in possible demolitions,” Kamanga said.

She stated that the council is aware that some members of the public allegedly got offer letters in the said area which are numbering not more than 20.

“Therefore, we wish to advise that the offer letters are of no effect since the area is on CEC wayleave and any construction in this area amounts to encroachment on CEC wayleave which can attract charges of criminal trespass,” said Kamanga.