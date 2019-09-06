Normal to above normal rains forecast for Zambia

Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has said normal to above normal rainfall is expected in most parts of Zambia in the coming rainy season.

He said during a media briefing that only the north-eastern areas of Isoka, Chama, Mpika, Mbala, Nakonde, Mpulungu, Chinsali, Mungwi and Lundazi districts are likely to receive normal to below normal rainfall.

He said in November, December and January, the southern half of the country is likely to receive above normal rainfall while the northern half has a high chance of receiving normal to above normal rainfall with the exception of the north-eastern areas where there is a likelihood of normal to below normal rainfall.

Kafwaya said in December, January and February, there is a high likelihood of above normal rainfall in the Northern half of the country.

Kafwaya, however, said there is a likelihood of dry spells around February, especially over the Southern half of the country.