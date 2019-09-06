Â Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95.

Zimbabweâ€™s first post-independent leader passed away in Singapore where he was seeking treatment.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa tweeted.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” Mnangagwa tweet early on Friday.

“His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” he added.

More soon.

Source: Aljazeera