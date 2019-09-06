Â Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95.
Zimbabweâ€™s first post-independent leader passed away in Singapore where he was seeking treatment.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa tweeted.
“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” Mnangagwa tweet early on Friday.
“His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” he added.
More soon.
Source: Aljazeera
6 Comments
Grant
Our founder father may your sour Rest In Eternal Peace we shall miss you too.
SOCCER ANALYSER
May his soul rest in enternalpeace
SOCCER ANALYSER
RIP
Edy Banda
Rest in peace and we will still miss your regancy
Feligo
RIP
SEE MIND (MWAMPO)
ROBERT MUGABE WAS A HERO WE WILL STILL REMEMBERED YOU IRON GREAT AFRICAN READER.ZIMBABWE THEIR MOURNERS YOU AND AFRICA. INTIRE WORLD, M.H.S.R.I.P.