Â Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

|

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95.

Zimbabweâ€™s first post-independent leader passed away in Singapore where he was seeking treatment.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa tweeted.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” Mnangagwa tweet early on Friday.

“His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” he added.

More soon.

Source: Aljazeera

 

6 Comments

  1. Grant

    Our founder father may your sour Rest In Eternal Peace we shall miss you too.

    Reply

  2. SOCCER ANALYSER

    May his soul rest in enternalpeace

    Reply

  3. SOCCER ANALYSER

    RIP

    Reply

  4. Edy Banda

    Rest in peace and we will still miss your regancy

    Reply

  5. Feligo

    RIP

    Reply

  6. SEE MIND (MWAMPO)

    ROBERT MUGABE WAS A HERO WE WILL STILL REMEMBERED YOU IRON GREAT AFRICAN READER.ZIMBABWE THEIR MOURNERS YOU AND AFRICA. INTIRE WORLD, M.H.S.R.I.P.

    Reply

