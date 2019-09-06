S.A Govt Assures Zambia of Action to Quell Xenophobia

Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says the South African government has assured Zambia that it is taking necessary steps to end pockets of xenophobic attacks recorded in that country since last week.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka on Thursday, Mr Kampyongo advised Zambians against continued protests in reaction to the xenophobic attacks in South Africa because “South Africa is a sovereign state with a functional government and functional structures of governance”.

“So we continue to engage them and ensure that they do what is necessary. We have been interacting with them from the time these events started unfolding and they have been giving us assurances and we are hoping that sooner than later, the situation could be under control. We as Zambia are still part of the TROIKA organ on defense, politics and security as outgoing chair of the organ. Zimbabwe is now the current chair with Botswana as incoming chair of the organ and so through that structure, we are also engaging,” Mr Kampyongo said.

He said the Zambian government was grateful that Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was presently in South Africa to attend the economic forum.

“So he is taking advantage of that time to engage South Africa and see how quickly we can get to resolve these matters at a regional level. And so my appeal is to our people should appreciate that government works in a structured way, we have allowed civil activism against what is obtaining which is permissible but we are not going to tolerate lawlessness as a way of condemning other forms of lawlessness; it doesn’t work like that,” Mr Kampyongo said.

He further urged Zambians living in South Africa not to engage in lawlessness because it will then be difficult for government to defend them and protect their rights whilst there.

“I was just sharing with the minister of the other Zambians who want to challenge those that are involved in xenophobia in a confrontational manner. Again, that doesn’t work out because were you confront each other, there are definitely going to be casualties,” said Mr Kampyongo.

“With regard to our truck drivers and the cross border traders, we can caution them to remain calm for now. We know that their livelihoods are affected, we know that most of these cross border traders have to send their children to school, they have to get school fees from what they do but when the situation is like this, you know for us the sanctity of life is paramount. We have to make sure that our people are protected at all times and the little investments that they go into are equally protected.”