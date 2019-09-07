BolaNalesa Boys Jet In Brazzaville

The Zambia Under-23 National Team have arrived in Congo Brazzaville ahead of Sunday’s Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations second leg, final round qualifier.

Zambia arrived in Congo Brazzaville at 22:45 hours local time.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala welcomed the team at Brazzaville International Airport.

The two teams will lock horns on Sunday at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat in the final leg with Zambia having won the first leg 2-1.

Winner over two legs will qualify to the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in November where the top three teams will automatically qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

FULL TEAMA

(GOALKEEPERS)

Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi)

(DEFENDERS)

Prosper Chiluya (Kabwe Warriors), Shemmy Mayembe, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United), Field Kandela (Kabwe Warriors), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco), Moses Nyondo (Nkana)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United-RSA), Enock Mwepu (Red Bull Salzburg), Biston Banda, Ngosa Sunzu (both Buildcon), Emmanuel Banda (KV Oostende-Belgium), Harrison Chisala (Nkana), Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia)

(STRIKERS)

Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Fashion Sakala (KV Oostende-Belgium), Mwiya Malumo (Urlam-England), Lameck Banda (Arsenal Tula-Russia)

(Source: FAZ Media)