Even Animals Have Been Affected By Hunger, says Minister

Minister in the Office of the Vice-President Olipa Phiri has said even animals have been affected by the hunger situation that has hit some parts of the country.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe in Ndola on Friday, Ms Phiri said the DMMU would sink five bore holes in Maposa area of Roan Constituency and also distribute some stock feed for animals.

“During the campaigns in Roan, the Vice-President made some pronouncements for the people to have water and schools. We have come so we give them water. Five boreholes to be done today (Friday). The hunger situation has [also affected] animals, but we will give stock feed and maize bran for animals,” she said.

And Mwakalombe said there was no need to declare hunger a disaster.