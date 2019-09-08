BolaNalesa Boys on the Verge of AFCON Qualification

The Zambia Under-23 this afternoon (Sunday) face the sternest test thus far when they take on the Red Devils of Congo Brazzaville at the Alphonse Massemba-Debat Stadium in the second leg final round qualifier to the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Zambia carries a 2-1 lead from the first leg and will be hoping to kill off the contest on foreign soil.

Coach Beston Chambeshi has struck a confident posture ahead of the second leg pledging an attack minded approach to the game.

Chambeshi is expected to tinker with his starting eleven this afternoon from the one that played at home on Wednesday.

The goal minder role will expectedly fall to Mangani Banda with skipper Solomon Sakala and Moses Nyondo taking up the command post at the heart of defence.

The wingback spots will be taken up by Shemmy Mayembe and Kebson Kamanga although others having been knocking hard on the door to get a look in.

In the holding role Chambeshi could opt for either Emmanuel Banda or Ngosa Sunzu with the imperious Enock Mwepu expected to be pushed up further in an attacking role while goal-scoring machine Fashion Sakala and the 2017 CAF Young Player of the Year Patson Daka are expected to lead the attack.

Chambeshi may give the quick-paced Lameck Banda a run in on the wing with either Kings Kangwa or Gamphani Lungu joining the attack.

With Chambeshi’s signature attack minded approach there could be room for the offensive minded Harrison Chisala and Biston Banda.

Zambia however should be wary of the threat posed by the Congo attack led by Jacques Temopele and skipper Makouta Gaius.

Winner over two legs will qualify to the AFCON to be staged in November in Egypt.

Top three teams at the AFCON will qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Kickoff is at 15:30 hours local time (16:30 Zambian time).

(Source: FAZ Media)