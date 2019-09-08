CB MPs Absence in Party Meetings Angers PF SG

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has warned Members of Parliament on the Copperbelt that have developed a tendency of absconding meetings whenever he is in the province to address party structures.

Mwila was upset on the fact that out of the 22 Members of Parliament on the Copperbelt, only five attended the meeting while a few others gave notification of being held up with ministerial works.

He wondered why most Members of Parliament continued to stay away from meetings, which are usually called when parliament is on recess.

Mwila has warned that the party will not condone such indiscipline.

He said Members of Parliament needed to respect party structures that adopted them, further warning that 2021 is around the corner and those not respecting the party will be shown the door.

Mwila is, however, worried with fights among party members in the province but urged them to remain united and begin preparing for the 2021 general elections.