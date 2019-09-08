CBU Asks Govt to Release Funds for Security Systems

The Copperbelt University (CBU) has asked government to immediately release funds for the institution’s security systems.

CBU Vice-Chancellor Professor Naison Ngoma made the request when Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba toured the institution.

Prof. Ngoma disclosed that CBU has been using its thin resources to address the security challenge at the institution, hence the call for the release of funds.

He said CBU needs security upgrades and it is just important that government makes available the funds.

Prof. Ngoma told the Minister that most security related projects that were under construction have stalled due to lack of funds for completion.

Meanwhile, CBU Director Planning, Property and Services Bernard Mabo has disclosed that about K 5.7 million has been spent on security upgrades at the Copperbelt University.

And Dr. Mushimba has assured management at CBU that government will soon release funds to allow for the completion of security upgrades.

Dr Mushimba has, however, warned students against engaging in riotous behaviour, reminding them of how much government is spending on improving infrastructure at institutions of higher learning.