Croc Kills Samfya Woman

A 37-year-old woman of Samfya district in Luapula Province has died after she was allegedly attacked by a crocodile.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said the woman only identified as Kalenga of Mwaba Village was alleged attacked in the Kampolombo River near Lake Bangweulu on Friday.

He stated that the search for the woman’s body has continued, with experts called upon to help.

Chushi has further stated that the deceased was attacked in full view of her friends while she was fetching water.