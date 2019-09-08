Load Shedding Forces Mulonga Water to Intensify Water Rationing

Mulonga Water and Sewerage Company has announced enhanced rationing of water supply to its customers due to the extended hours of electricity load shedding.

Public Relations officer Debora Kangede has said all company installations are dependent on electricity and the increased hours of load shedding has affected the production of water.

Kangede said the water supply has affected all the three service districts of Chingola, Chililabombwe and Mufulira.

She has since advised customers to store enough water whenever they have supply to lessen on the inconveniences during this period.

“Arising from the lack of a consistent load shedding schedule, the company has not been in a position to establish and publish reliable water supply times. Once this is done, the company will advise its customers promptly,” Kangede said.

She has further urged customers to be prudent in the management of water and report all leaks to reduce wastage.

Kangede said the low production of water supply would have a negative impact on revenue collection, further urging customers to continue paying bills for the water consumed whenever supply is available.