BolaNaLesa Boys Off to their Clubs

The foreign legion of foreign players have trooped back to their bases after having featured for the Zambia Under-23 National Team on Sunday in Brazzaville.

Zambia beat Congo Brazzaville 5-4 on aggregate after a 3-3 result on Sunday at the Alphonse Massamba-Debat.

The eight players comprising Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu (both Red Bull Salzburg), Fashion Sakala, Emmanuel Banda (both Oostende), Kings Kangwa, Lameck Banda (both Arsenal Tula), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport Unired) and Mwiya Malumo (Urlam FC) left Brazzaville this afternoon and will proceed to their bases.

Local players will fly to Lusaka on Tuesday.

(Source: FAZ Media)