JIFORM Co-opts Zambian Journalists in Committees for November Summit

The Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) has unveiled members of committees ahead of the inaugural international conference on migration scheduled for Abuja, Nigeria, this November.

Chair of the local organizing committee is Sunday James, the National Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), while his deputy is Abimbola Oyetunde of GM Radio Nigeria, Benin and Juliet Makwama of Zambia’s Millennium Radio as secretary.

Others co-opted into the committees are former Post Newspapers Managing Editor Joan Chirwa, who is now founder of the Free Press Initiative Zambia, as vice-chairperson of the Logistics and Contacts Committee, as well as Topsy Sikalinda, the ZRA corporate affairs manager, who is a member of the International Relations Committee.

Below is the full list of the committees:

(1) LOCAL ORGANISING COMMITTEE

Deputy Comptroller , Sunday James, Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Immigration Service-Chairman Abimbola Oyetunde, GM Radio Nigeria, Benin-Vice Chairman Juliet Makwama- Millennium Radio, Zambia- Secretary David Adekunle, Voice of Nigeria, VON. Barrister Roselyn Ekhoe Obakpolor Friday Oloko, Punch Newspaper, Abuja Victor Kwawukume, Daily Graphics News paper (Ghana) Eric Chinje, Senior Adviser, African Initiative –USA Lateef Oladimeji Salaam- Country representative (Nigeria)/Continental Head, African Youth for Development Commission (AYDEC). Solomon Okoduwa, SSA to Edo State Governor on Anti-Human Trafficking-

(2.) FUND RAISING COMMITTEE

Solomon Okoduwa, SSA to Edo State Governor on Anti-Human Trafficking-Chairman Abimbola Oyetunde, General Manager Radio Nigeria, Benin Michael Adekunle Oba, CEo, Everest News Ernesto Yeboah, Leader Economic Fighter, Ghana. Barrister Roselyn Ekhoe Obakpolo, Vice Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Ikeja Branch Curtis Ugbo, Former Media Adviser to Ex- Governor Adams Oshiohmole. Dennis Ottu, SA Media, Delta State Speaker

(3.) MEDIA AND PUBLICITY COMMITTEE

Taiwo Olapade, News Editor, Inspiration FM, Lagos, Nigeria- Chairman Shringinal Mhango, Correspondent, Voice of America, Botswana- Vice Chairman. Austin Nwadinamuo, Editor-In Chief, Prime Reporters Online, Lagos Nigeria- Secretary. Friday Olokoh- Punch Newspaper, Abuja Nigeria. Kayode Ajiboye- Independent Newspapers, Lagos Nigeria. Demola Akinlabi, Chairman Photo-Journalists, Nigeria. Tosin Kolade, News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. Iyabo-Wale Eri, Nigerian Television Authority, NTA. Kunle Awosiyan, Online News Editor, Silver Bird Television, Nigeria.

(4.) COMMITTEE ON DIASPORA PARTICIPANTS

Juliet Makwama, Millennium Radio, Zambia- Chairman Rotimi Ogidan, CJSR FM, 88.5 Canada- Secretary Neville Meena, Secretary Tanzania Editors Forum- Vice Chairman. Durra Mohammed Mukhta- Khartoum Media, Sudan. Alade Tasma, Daily Times Newspaper, Nigeria David Apinna, Classic Media Group, Ghana- Secretary Prince Minkah, Power FM, Ghana.

(5.) WELFARE COMMITTEE

Mayah Mark, Lagos Editor, Daily Asset newspaper- Chairman Bose Adelaja, Vanguard newspaper, Lagos-Secretary Yemi Izuora, Orient Newspaper Austin Obi, Publisher Pinnacle Times.

(6.) CONTACTS AND LOGISTICS COMMITTEE

Abimbola Oyetunde- GM Radio Nigeria, Benin City- Chairman Joan Chirwa, Free Press Initiative, Zambia – Vice Chairman Isacc Olamikan, Media Consultant-Secretary Yaqoub Popoola, Independent newspaper, Nigeria Dan Abia, Independent Newspaper, Rivers State

(7.) PROTOCOL COMMITTEE

Adejoke Oni, Core TV, Lagos- Chairman Olabisi Hameed-Media Consultant, Lagos Wahab Akinlade, Radio Nigeria, Lagos Abiola Beckley- Vice Chairman, Lados NUJ. Yusuf Yaqoub-Source Magazine Lagos

(8) MOBILISATION COMMITTEE

Kelvin Kagbare, Publisher GlobaNewsgate-Chairman Femi John Adi, Managing Editor, Newstime, Kaduna Nigeria- Secretary Yemi Akintomide, Regional Editor,The Lead Magazine, Lagos Okwe Obi, The Sun Newspapers, Abuja Adekunle Adeniyi, Kiss FM Abuja Austin Obi, Publisher Pinnacle Times, Lagos- Lateef Oladimeji Salaam-African Youth Development Commission

(9). SOCIAL COMMITTEE

1.Udora Orisu, Thisday Newspaper, Abuja-Chairman

Omokayode Muse-Ministry of Information and Strategy, Lagos-Secretary Bola Adesida Bayoor Ewuoso Idowu Ogunleye

(10). SPECIAL DUTIES COMMITTEE

Lucas Muyiwa, The Nation Newspapers – Chairman Victor Kwawukume, Daily Graphics News paper, Ghana-Vice Chairman Boye Akintola- Radio Nigeria Tunde Umar- Daniah, Publisher Mega Splash International Magazine. Fabian Anawo-Secretary Olakan Olagunju, City Editor, The Lead Magazine

(11). STRATEGY COMMITTEE

Dipo Kehinde, Publisher Chief Detective Magazine- Chairman Abiola Peters- Vice Chairman Barrister Roselyn Ekhoe Obakpolor-Secretary Ernesto Yeoboah, Ghana Tola Adenubi-Nigerian Tribune- Lateef Odegbenle-Daar Communications Adegbola Kolawole

(12). SECURITY COMMITTEE

Michael Adekunle Oba-Chairman Eugene Agha, Daily Trust Newspaper, Lagos- Vice Chairman Prince Benson Davies, Publisher News Experience Newspaper David Olalekan Olarenwaju- Publisher, Moment Newspaper

(13). COMMITTEE ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

George Mhango, Correspondent,

African Broadcasting Corporation, Malawi.-Chairman