Kambwili Advises Against Tariff Hike

President of the deregistered National Democratic Congress Chishimba Kambwili has urged government not to increase electricity tariffs following its decision to import power from South Africa.

Kambwili has described as unfortunate proposals by Government on the need to up power charges.

The former NDC leader said this in an interview with journalists in Lusaka today at the Lusaka Magistrates Court after appearing for a mention in the matter he is charged with contempt of court for allegedly tampering with documents before another court in which he is charged with forgery , uutering false documents and giving false information to a public officer .

“The majority of Zambians are economically disadvantaged and should not be subjected to explorative higher energy tariffs the increase in energy costs will also see water utility firms marginally adjust their tariffs”, He has said .

Kambwili has noted that any adjustments in power tariffs will impact negatively on the country.

The former Roan Parliamentary He was reacting to sentiments by Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya who is quoted as saying that energy tariffs are too low and need to be adjusted.

Meanwhile, Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa said the government is in the process of engaging Mozambique on the possibility of importing power from that country.

Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya yesterday announced the government will be importing 300 Mega Watts from South Africa.

Nkhuwa said the government is considering importing up to 400 Mega Watts of power to cushion the power deficit caused by low water levels at lake Kariba.