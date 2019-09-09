Luanshya Gets Fertiliser For Next Farming Season

About 900 metric tonnes of fertilizer has been received in Luanshya District on the Copperbelt province ahead of the 2019/2020 farming season.

District Agricultural Coordinator Misheck Jere has stated that out of 900 tonnes received, 450 is Urea while the other 450 is D Compund.

Jere has indicated that government has contracted Nyimba Investments Limited to supply the commodity to the district during the 2019/2020 farming season.

He said the district is hopeful that another consignment will be in the district so as to allow beneficiaries who have deposited their contribution to start accessing the inputs.

Jere has since disclosed that over 2,000 farmers out of 9,097 have already deposited their contributions towards the subsidized input distribution exercise.

He further said the district is yet to start receiving a variety of seeds which includes maize, groundnuts and sorghum, among other inputs.

“We are now encouraging our farmers to consider growing other drought resistant crops as opposed to maize to avoid crop wastage in an event of poor rainfall,” Jere advised.

He is, however, confident that farmers will receive the inputs before the onset of the farming season.